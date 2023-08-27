HamberMenu
Skill-oriented training programmes needed for youth in Andhra Pradesh: JSP

August 27, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - PARVATIPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Youth and other residents joining the JSP in the presence of party senior leader Akkivarapu Mohana Rao in Buduruvada village of Parvatipuram-Manyam district on Sunday. Arrangement.

Jana Sena Party (JSP) senior leader Akkivarapu Mohana Rao on Sunday asked the government to launch more skill-oriented courses and training programmes for the youth so that they would get jobs in reputable companies across India.

He said optimum utilisation of human resources would be possible when proper training programmes were arranged by the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) and other government institutions. 

In the presence of party senior leaders Mr. Mohana Rao, Gedela Satish and Aguru Mani, several youth joined the JSP in Buduruvada village of Parvatipuram-Manyam district. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Mohana Rao said many youth wanted to see JSP president Pawan Kalyan as Chief Minister as he had a vision about the development and economic activity, which were needed for the creation of new jobs.

Mr. Mohana Rao said the JSP’s ideology was spreading very fast in rural and tribal areas too and it was evident with many youth joining the party.

