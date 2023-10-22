Skill-oriented training programmes need of the hour for tribal students

October 22, 2023 02:50 pm | Updated 03:10 pm IST - PARVATIPURAM:

Araku Parliamentary Tribals Progressive Association president V. Hema Naik urged both the Central and State Governments to launch more skill-oriented training programmes for tribal students so that they could get jobs in reputed firms. The association organised an awareness programme on job opportunities for tribal students at Saluru in Parvathipuram-Manyam district on October 22.

On the occasion, Dr. Naik said that the tribal students were unable to get jobs in software and multinational companies due to the lack of adequate training and skill-oriented activities in Palakonda, Parvathipuram, Saluru and other constituencies which were part of Araku Parliament segment.

“We request the officials of Parvathipuram-Manyam District and Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh to launch short term training programmes and certificate courses. The initiative will certainly prove that tribal students were second to none in proving themselves,” added Dr. Hema Nayak who is Resident Medical Officer of National Thermal Power Corporation.

