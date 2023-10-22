HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Skill-oriented training programmes need of the hour for tribal students

The association organized an awareness programme on job opportunities for tribal students at Saluru in Parvathipuram-Manyam district

October 22, 2023 02:50 pm | Updated 03:10 pm IST - PARVATIPURAM:

The Hindu Bureau
Araku Parliamentary Tribals Progressive Association president Hema Naik holding meeting with tribal students in Saluru of Parvatipuram-Manyam district over the opportunities and benefits of skill development programmes.

Araku Parliamentary Tribals Progressive Association president Hema Naik holding meeting with tribal students in Saluru of Parvatipuram-Manyam district over the opportunities and benefits of skill development programmes. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Araku Parliamentary Tribals Progressive Association president V. Hema Naik urged both the Central and State Governments to launch more skill-oriented training programmes for tribal students so that they could get jobs in reputed firms. The association organised an awareness programme on job opportunities for tribal students at Saluru in Parvathipuram-Manyam district on October 22.

On the occasion, Dr. Naik said that the tribal students were unable to get jobs in software and multinational companies due to the lack of adequate training and skill-oriented activities in Palakonda, Parvathipuram, Saluru and other constituencies which were part of Araku Parliament segment.

“We request the officials of Parvathipuram-Manyam District and Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh to launch short term training programmes and certificate courses. The initiative will certainly prove that tribal students were second to none in proving themselves,” added Dr. Hema Nayak who is Resident Medical Officer of National Thermal Power Corporation.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.