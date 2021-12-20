‘Skill-oriented education system possible only with NEP-2020’

VIZIANAGARAM

20 December 2021 00:38 IST

V-Cs, academicians keen on early implementation of new education policy

Vice-Chancellors of various universities and retired IAS officers strongly felt that the Indian education system should ensure the overall development of students while making them understand the importance of Indian culture, tradition and philosophy. They felt that speedy implementation of National Education Policy-2020 would provide skill-oriented education and enable youngsters to study the subjects of their interest.

Various issues were deliberated upon on the second day of Vidya Bharati-Akhila Bharatiya Shiksha Samsthan’s Akhila Bharatiya Karyakarini Bhaitak, the national executive body meeting, at Pakalapati Sanyasi Raju school here on Sunday.

Vidya Bharati, which provides education to 34,65,631 students through its 12,828 schools across India, is keen on immediate changes in the curriculum in educational institutions in tune with NEP-2021.

All India president of Vidya Bharati Doosi Ramakrishna Rao took the opinions of the Central Tribal University Vice-Chancellor and member of NEP-2021 T.V. Kattimani, Tripura Central Tribal University Vice-Chancellor Ganga Prasad Prasian, former Andhra University vice-chancellor G. Nageswara Rao, former IAS officer C. Uma Maheswara Rao and others during the meeting.

While lauding the NEP, they wanted the changes in the curriculum to be implemented from the academic year 2022-2023 so that youngsters would get a chance to choose their subjects of interest from other branches also.

Dr. Kattimani reportedly told the meeting that a lot of exercise was done before finalising the draft of NEP.

On behalf of the executive body, Mr. Ganga Prasad told The Hindu that necessary changes in the curriculum in all schools apart from Vidya Bharati educational institutions, was the need of the hour. He said that skill-oriented education would make children confident and self-reliant in future.