Skill Development University to come up in Tirupati

The State government will establish Skill Development University in Tirupati and High-end Skills University in Visakhapatnam. The government also plans to bring all the skill development activities under one umbrella, Skill Development University, to impart job orientation training in the final lap of education for students.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, at a review meeting on ‘skill development’ on Wednesday, said that the government plans to set up 25 skill development centres across the State covering all Lok Sabha constituencies. All these centres would be functioning under the proposed Skill Development University. With this, it would be easier to review and monitor the activities.

The university would prepare a plan on the topics and subjects that can be covered at Skill Development Centres. The students would have a fair idea of the type of training courses that were offered at the centres. The High-end Skills University will provide advanced courses in Robotics and Artificial Intelligence (AI), he said.

Infrastructure

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that one or two polytechnic colleges from each parliamentary constituency can be identified and convert them into Skill Development Centres. Necessary infrastructure would be developed in those colleges. The process has to be completed before the next meeting, he said.

The Chief Minister said that the identification of local industries and their requirements also needs to be taken up. The training can be planned according to industry needs. Reputed trainers, affiliating with world-renowned organisations, have to be part of the preparations.

For instance, if a training course in car repair has to be conducted, companies like Mercedez Benz can be roped in for such training. The syllabus can be prepared in consultation with them. The certificates issued by the State government should fetch a job. The local industry representatives should be made board members in the respective parliamentary constituencies to boost the training activities, the Chief Minister said.