Skill development scam: My friend Naidu is a knight fighting for people’s welfare, says actor Rajinikanth

September 13, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

In a telephonic conversation, actor Rajinikanth advises TDP supremo’s son and party leader Lokesh to be bold

The Hindu Bureau

Rajinikanth with TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Actor Rajinikanth has said that Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu is a knight fighting for the welfare of people, according to an official release issued by the TDP.

“Mr. Naidu is my best friend,” Mr. Rajinikanth said during his telephonic conversation with the TDP supremo’s son and party national general secretary N. Lokesh, and expressed his solidarity with him, the release said on September 13.

Advising Mr. Lokesh to be bold, the actor said that “false case and illegal arrest will not stop Mr. Naidu from the ongoing legal fight.”

“Mr. Naidu’s contribution to the development of the State and people’s welfare will rescue him from all the challenges,” the actor said.

Advocate Siddharth Luthra meets Naidu

Meanwhile, Supreme Court advocate Siddharth Luthra and his team met Mr. Naidu in the Rajahmundry Central Prison, where he held talks reportedly over the future course of legal battle.

Mr. Siddharth Luthra reportedly apprised Mr. Naidu of the status of the A.P. Skill Development scam case.

Meanwhile, Mr. Naidu’s wife Bhuvaneswari and daughter-in-law Brahmani, along with Mr. Lokesh, were staying put Rajamahendravaram to coordinate the affairs at the central prison. including supply of home food, a request sought by Mr. Naidu and approved by the court.

