ADVERTISEMENT

Skill development scam: Chandrababu Naidu’s bail plea adjourned to November 16

November 16, 2023 03:53 am | Updated 03:53 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau,V. Raghavendra

Former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s regular bail petition in the High Court (HC) in the skill development scam case was adjourned by Justice T. Mallikarjuna Rao to November 16.

Mr. Naidu’s advocates submitted his health report to the court while making a mention of the fact that he is out on medical bail till November 28.

They said that Mr. Naidu underwent an eye surgery and has other health conditions for which he was taking treatment.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Additional Advocate General P. Sudhakar Reddy represented the CID, which filed an additional affidavit.

It may be noted that the High Court granted bail on October 31 to Mr. Naidu on health grounds after he spent 53 days in Rajamahendravaram Central Prison on judicial remand ordered by the Vijayawada Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Court.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US