Skill development scam: Chandrababu Naidu’s bail plea adjourned to November 16

November 16, 2023 03:53 am | Updated 03:53 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s regular bail petition in the High Court (HC) in the skill development scam case was adjourned by Justice T. Mallikarjuna Rao to November 16.

Mr. Naidu’s advocates submitted his health report to the court while making a mention of the fact that he is out on medical bail till November 28.

They said that Mr. Naidu underwent an eye surgery and has other health conditions for which he was taking treatment.

Additional Advocate General P. Sudhakar Reddy represented the CID, which filed an additional affidavit.

It may be noted that the High Court granted bail on October 31 to Mr. Naidu on health grounds after he spent 53 days in Rajamahendravaram Central Prison on judicial remand ordered by the Vijayawada Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Court.