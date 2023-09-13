ADVERTISEMENT

‘Skill development scam’: Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest a conspiracy hatched by Chief Minister Jagan, alleges TDP leader Somireddy

September 13, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

Why is the CID not questioning former Finance Secretary Ajeya Kallam Reddy and former A.P. Skill Development Corporation Managing Director Prem Chandra Reddy in the alleged scandal, asks Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy

The Hindu Bureau

TDP Polit Bureau member Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy, extreme right, addressing the media in Rajamahendravaram on Wednesday.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Polit Bureau member Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy on September 13 (Wednesday) alleged that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had conspired to arrest party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu as his government could not trace any financial irregularity during Mr. Naidu’s term as Chief Minister.

Speaking to newsmen here, Mr. Chandramohan Reddy said that the YSRCP government could not find any substantial evidence in the case in the last more than four years.

The skill development project was launched after a tripartite agreement and after taking a cue for the project implemented in Gujarat, he said.

Mr. Chandramohan Reddy wondered why the Crime Investigation Department (CID) was not keen on questioning former Finance Secretary Ajeya Kallam Reddy and former A.P. Skill Development Corporation Managing Director N. Prem Chandra Reddy in the scandal.

“The TDP is ready to admit is mistake if the government, or any agency that is probing the case, establishes the role of Mr. Naidu in the scandal,” he said.

