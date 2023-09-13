Skill development scam case: Security cover for Chandrababu Naidu inside Rajahmundry Central Prison will be tightened further, says Superintendent

September 13, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Department of Prisons of Andhra Pradesh has decided to tighten the security cover for TDP national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in the wake of concerns by his family members over the possible threat to his life in the Rajahmundry Central Prison, the authorities have said.

Mr. Naidu was shifted to the central prison late on September 10 (Sunday) night after the ACB court in Vijayawada remanded him for 14 days in connection with the alleged skill development corporation scam.

Mr. Naidu told the court that he had a threat to his life in prison, with an appeal seeking ‘home stay’ during the remand period. However, the plea was rejected by the court.

On September 11 (Monday) , Mr. Naidu’s son and TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh told The Hindu that the former Chief Minister was facing a threat to his life from the Maoists who are lodged in the Rajahmundry Central Prison.

“On September 13 (Wednesday), Deputy Inspector General (Prisons), Rajahmundry M.R. Ravi Kiran assessed the security cover being provided to Mr. Naidu in the jail and advised us to tighten it further,” Rajahmundry Central Prison Superintendent S. Rahul said in an exclusive interview with The Hindu over phone.

Mr. Rahul said that the DIG (Prisons) examined every aspect of security being provided to Mr. Naidu, adding that the timings of guards on duty and functioning of the CCTV cameras in the block where Mr. Naidu is lodged were also reviewed.

It was the first such high-level review of the security cover being provided to Mr. Naidu in prison since he was shifted there. The former Chief Minister is lodged in the Sneha Block of the central prison. Some prisoners who were lodged in that block have been shifted.

24x7 surveillance

“Two plus five guards in two layers of security are now guarding round the clock the block in which Mr. Naidu is lodged. Three officers of the Prisons Department are also on duty, apart from the CCTV camera surveillance system,” said the central prison Superintendent.

Referring to medical care, Mr. Rahul said, “A doctor has been posted only to attend Mr. Naidu round the clock. Mr. Naidu is absolutely fine inside the prison.“

Apart from the deployment of police personnel up to some distance from the central prison, the campus has also been brought under the stringent CC camera surveillance.

