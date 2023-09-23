ADVERTISEMENT

Skill development scam case: Naidu moves SC against HC order

September 23, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Telugu Desam Party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu filed a Special Leave Petition (SLP) in the Supreme Court on Saturday challenging the Andhra Pradesh High Court (HC)’s dismissal of his plea to quash the FIR registered by CID in the skill development scam case. He reportedly sought an urgent hearing of the matter as his two-day CID custody ends on Sunday. 

The Vijayawada ACB Court allowed the CID to take the former Chief Minister into custody soon after Justice K. Sreenivasa Reddy of the High Court struck down his quash petition on September 22 on the ground that interference at the FIR stage was bad in law.

Accordingly, Mr. Naidu is being questioned by the CID at Rajamahendravaram central prison as per the conditions laid down by the ACB Court judge B.S.V. Himabindu. 

It may be recalled that Mr. Naidu was detained by the CID at Nandyal in the early hours of September 9 on the charge of masterminding the above scam, and shifted him to the CID office near Vijayawada, where he was grilled the same night. He was produced before the ACB Court judge around 6 a.m. on September 10 and initially sent to judicial remand till September 22 after a fierce legal battle over his arrest ended in the evening in favour of the  prosecutors.

