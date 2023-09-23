HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Skill development scam case: Naidu moves SC against HC order

September 23, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Telugu Desam Party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu filed a Special Leave Petition (SLP) in the Supreme Court on Saturday challenging the Andhra Pradesh High Court (HC)’s dismissal of his plea to quash the FIR registered by CID in the skill development scam case. He reportedly sought an urgent hearing of the matter as his two-day CID custody ends on Sunday. 

The Vijayawada ACB Court allowed the CID to take the former Chief Minister into custody soon after Justice K. Sreenivasa Reddy of the High Court struck down his quash petition on September 22 on the ground that interference at the FIR stage was bad in law.

Accordingly, Mr. Naidu is being questioned by the CID at Rajamahendravaram central prison as per the conditions laid down by the ACB Court judge B.S.V. Himabindu. 

It may be recalled that Mr. Naidu was detained by the CID at Nandyal in the early hours of September 9 on the charge of masterminding the above scam, and shifted him to the CID office near Vijayawada, where he was grilled the same night. He was produced before the ACB Court judge around 6 a.m. on September 10 and initially sent to judicial remand till September 22 after a fierce legal battle over his arrest ended in the evening in favour of the  prosecutors.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.