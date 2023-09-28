ADVERTISEMENT

Skill development scam case: MP accuses CID officer Sanjay of violating All India Services Conduct Rules

September 28, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

TDP Member of Parliament Rammohan Naidu takes up the issue with President Droupadi Murmu and Union Home Minister Amith Shah, and seeks appropriate action against the CID officer

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

TDP Member of Parliament K. Rammohan Naidu.

Telugu Desam Party Member of Parliament K. Rammohan Naidu has written letters to President Droupadi Murmu and Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking disciplinary action against A.P. CID Additional DGP N. Sanjay, alleging that he has “violated the All India Services Conduct Rules, 1968, (AISCR) and is indulging in political activities and mudslinging on the leaders of the opposition parties.”

Mr. Rammohan Naidu pointed out at the controversial press meets convened by Mr. Sanjay, along with the Additional Advocate General of Andhra Pradesh, in New Delhi, Hyderabad, and Amaravati to explain the skill development scam case, saying that it was a clear violation of the AISCR.

The TDP leader raised a strong objection to the “disclosure of details pertaining to the ongoing investigation and making derogatory statements against the leaders of the opposition parties.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He attached to the letters the pen drives containing evidence of and references to the said violations, with the demand that appropriate action be taken against the officer.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US