HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Skill development scam case: MP accuses CID officer Sanjay of violating All India Services Conduct Rules

TDP Member of Parliament Rammohan Naidu takes up the issue with President Droupadi Murmu and Union Home Minister Amith Shah, and seeks appropriate action against the CID officer

September 28, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
TDP Member of Parliament K. Rammohan Naidu.

TDP Member of Parliament K. Rammohan Naidu.

Telugu Desam Party Member of Parliament K. Rammohan Naidu has written letters to President Droupadi Murmu and Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking disciplinary action against A.P. CID Additional DGP N. Sanjay, alleging that he has “violated the All India Services Conduct Rules, 1968, (AISCR) and is indulging in political activities and mudslinging on the leaders of the opposition parties.”

Mr. Rammohan Naidu pointed out at the controversial press meets convened by Mr. Sanjay, along with the Additional Advocate General of Andhra Pradesh, in New Delhi, Hyderabad, and Amaravati to explain the skill development scam case, saying that it was a clear violation of the AISCR.

The TDP leader raised a strong objection to the “disclosure of details pertaining to the ongoing investigation and making derogatory statements against the leaders of the opposition parties.”

He attached to the letters the pen drives containing evidence of and references to the said violations, with the demand that appropriate action be taken against the officer.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.