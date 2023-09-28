Skill development scam case: MP accuses CID officer Sanjay of violating All India Services Conduct Rules

September 28, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Telugu Desam Party Member of Parliament K. Rammohan Naidu has written letters to President Droupadi Murmu and Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking disciplinary action against A.P. CID Additional DGP N. Sanjay, alleging that he has “violated the All India Services Conduct Rules, 1968, (AISCR) and is indulging in political activities and mudslinging on the leaders of the opposition parties.”

Mr. Rammohan Naidu pointed out at the controversial press meets convened by Mr. Sanjay, along with the Additional Advocate General of Andhra Pradesh, in New Delhi, Hyderabad, and Amaravati to explain the skill development scam case, saying that it was a clear violation of the AISCR.

The TDP leader raised a strong objection to the “disclosure of details pertaining to the ongoing investigation and making derogatory statements against the leaders of the opposition parties.”

He attached to the letters the pen drives containing evidence of and references to the said violations, with the demand that appropriate action be taken against the officer.