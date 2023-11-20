ADVERTISEMENT

Skill development scam case | Former Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu gets regular bail

November 20, 2023 03:21 pm | Updated 03:22 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu was arrested at Nandyal in the early hours of September 9 in connection with the skill development scam case. File | Photo Credit: ANI

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday provided a big relief to the former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu by granting him regular bail in the skill development scam case.

Justice T. Mallikarjuna Rao pronounced the much-awaited judgment with a relaxation of the main condition, that the Telugu Desam Party national president should not organise or participate in political rallies and public meetings, from November 29.

Justice Rao ordered that Mr. Naidu should submit a report on his treatments to the Vijayawada Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Court instead of the Superintendent of the Rajamahendravaram Central Jail on or before November 28, when his interim bail expires.

Mr. Naidu was arrested at Nandyal in the early hours of September 9 and sent by the Vijayawada ACB Court the next day to judicial remand, which was extended till November 28.

