Skill development scam case: ACB Court to pronounce verdict on CID petition seeking Naidu’s custody on September 21

September 20, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The CID is seeking former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s custody for five days in the skill development scam case saying that all those involved have to be examined thoroughly; counsel for Naidu has reiterated that the arrest was made in blatant violation of norms, and there is no evidence as claimed by the CID

V Raghavendra
The ACB Special Court here is expected to pronounce its order on the CID petition for custodial interrogation of former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for five days in the skill development scam case on September 21. 

Judge B.S.V. Himabindu reserved her verdict on September 20 (Wednesday) after hearing arguments made by Additional Advocate General P. Sudhakar Reddy and special public prosecutor Y.N. Vivekananda on behalf of the CID, and senior advocate Siddharth Luthra and Dammalapati Srinivas for Mr. Naidu.

Mr. Sudhakar Reddy insisted that the CID needed to take Mr. Naidu into custody to extract more information from him about the alleged siphoning of huge sums out of the State exchequer through the A.P. State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC).

He claimed to have evidence of the wrongdoing, and said all those suspected to be involved in it were to be examined thoroughly.

Mr. Luthra reiterated that the arrest was made in blatant violation of norms, and there was no evidence as claimed by the CID.

As far as Mr. Naidu’s interim and regular bail petitions were concerned, the ACB Court is expected to take a decision on September 22. The PT warrants filed against him in the Inner Ring Road (IRR) and FiberNet cases are also pending.

On the other hand, the A.P. High Court adjourned Mr. Naidu’s petition for bail in the case related to the clash that had taken place at Angallu village in Annamayya district during his visit to the irrigation project sites, to September 21.

Mr. Naidu was accused of inciting violence, for which charges of criminal conspiracy and attempt-to-murder were framed against him.

