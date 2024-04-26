Skill development programme launched for prisoners in Andhra Pradesh

April 26, 2024 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh High Court Judge and Executive Chairman of A.P. State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) Justice A.V. Sesha Sai on Friday inaugurated a skill development programme for prisoners.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ninety-three prisoners staying in East Godavari, Nellore and Visakhapatnam central jails are being given training in plumbing. The programme is sponsored by Punjab National Bank (PNB).

On the occasion, deputy general manager of the bank Abhijit Sinha handed over a cheque for ₹6.90 lakh to the APSLSA on the High Court premises.

The training is being organised on the directions of A.P. High Court Chief Justice and Patron-in-Chief of APSLSA Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur to help the prisoners earn a living after their release, said APSLSA member secretary M. Babitha in a press statement.

AP High Court Legal Services Committee secretary G. Malathi, Additional Director-General, National Academy of Construction, K. Dinesh Kumar, APSLSA administrative officer H. Amararangeswara Rao and other staff were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.