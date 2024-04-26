GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Skill development programme launched for prisoners in Andhra Pradesh

April 26, 2024 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh High Court Judge and Executive Chairman of A.P. State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) Justice A.V. Sesha Sai on Friday inaugurated a skill development programme for prisoners.

Ninety-three prisoners staying in East Godavari, Nellore and Visakhapatnam central jails are being given training in plumbing. The programme is sponsored by Punjab National Bank (PNB).

On the occasion, deputy general manager of the bank Abhijit Sinha handed over a cheque for ₹6.90 lakh to the APSLSA on the High Court premises.

The training is being organised on the directions of A.P. High Court Chief Justice and Patron-in-Chief of APSLSA Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur to help the prisoners earn a living after their release, said APSLSA member secretary M. Babitha in a press statement.

AP High Court Legal Services Committee secretary G. Malathi, Additional Director-General, National Academy of Construction, K. Dinesh Kumar, APSLSA administrative officer H. Amararangeswara Rao and other staff were present.

