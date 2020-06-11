Skill Development Corp. to impart online training

The Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) has reoriented its skill training programmes to online mode in the wake of the lockdown.

Managing Director and CEO of the Corporation Arja Srikanth said the Corporation had designed a series of online training programmes for students, youth and faculty members of the educational institutions across the State.

So far, 4,642 students and 3,309 faculty members have been trained on technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT), android application development, data science etc.

In the first phase, the courses offered include essentials for NX Designers, Turning NC Programming, Milling NC Programming, advanced simulation process, basics of PLC, basics of induction motors, robcad basics and robcad advance modelling and kinematics.

Students pursuing courses in Mechanical, ECE, EEE and Instrumentation Engineering can participate in the training programme. Students interested in registering names should do it on http://engineering.apssdc. in/siemenssub/.

For faculty registration, visit http:// engineering.apssdc.in/ siemens/