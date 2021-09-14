Skill development colleges in all parliamentary constituencies

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy chairing a review meeting on skill development and training, at his camp office at Tadepalle on Monday.

14 September 2021 00:30 IST

Universities proposed in Vizag and Tirupati will prepare course curriculum, says CM

In an attempt to hone the skills of students in the State, the government has decided to set up one college in each parliamentary constituency and two universities in Visakhapatnam and Tirupati, which will prepare the academic curriculum for these colleges.

Announcing this at a review meeting with the Department of Skill Development and Training (SDT) on Monday, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy asked the officials to start the works for the skill university proposed in Visakhapatnam immediately.

“The training and teaching in these colleges will help the students hone their skills in coding, languages, robotics and IoT. The State government is planning to strengthen the work from home concept in villages by providing internet facilities,” said the Chief Minister.

He said that a synergy would be maintained between the skill development colleges and the work-from-home concept, which would result in better employment opportunities with good salaries for the youth. “The courses designed to hone skills should be revolutionary and the classrooms in skill development colleges should be innovative,” he said.

‘Upgrade syllabus’

The Chief Minister asked the officials to tailor the ITIs to the industry requirements and upgrade the syllabus. “The officials must explore the ways to forge tie-ups between every ITI in the State and prestigious institutions such as National Academy of Construction. Focus should be on training and developing skills of school dropouts. The data pertaining to the youth who have undergone skill development training should be given to the new industries. The officials must ensure that 75% of jobs are provided to locals,” said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Pointing out that there was a need to hone skills such as maintenance and repair of equipment of drinking water plants, motors, solar power units and equipment used for sewage treatment plants, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy asked the officials to prepare a plan to provide skilled human resources for maintenance of the new medical colleges and hospitals. Steps should be taken to improve the proficiency of students in English language.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to initiate measures to set up one ITI college in each Assembly constituency and focus on basic facilities in private ITI colleges and to obtain certification for those on the standards of government. “The officials must ensure adequate staff in government ITIs and examine the status of teaching staff in government polytechnics and engineering colleges,” he said.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the District Collectors should take steps to ensure apprenticeship facility was provided to trained youth.

Information Technology, Skill Development and Training, Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy, IT, Electronics and Communications Principal Secretary G. Jaya Lakshmi, Transports Principal Secretary M.T. Krishna Babu, Finance Secretary N. Gulzar, Technical Education Commissioner Pola Bhaskar, Employment and Training Director Lavanya, Government Advisor (AP Skill Development and Training) Challa Madhusudan Reddy, A.P. Skill Development Corporation Chairman K. Ajay Reddy, A.P. Skill Development Corporation Managing Director N. Bangarraju and other officials were present in the review meeting.