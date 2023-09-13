ADVERTISEMENT

Skill development case: Pawan Kalyan to meet Chandrababu Naidu in Rajahmundry prison on September 14

September 13, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Krishna district police had not given JSP president Pawan Kalyan the permission to meet TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu at the time of his arrest on September 10

The Hindu Bureau

Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan will meet TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu in the central prison in Rajamahendravaram on September 14, according to a press release here.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan, who was in Hyderabad at the time of Mr. Naidu’s arrest, had tried to come by a special flight to meet the TDP chief on September 10. But as his flight was stopped in Hyderabad itself following the Krishna district Superintendent of Police’s written request to the Director of Vijayawada airport to deny permission for landing the JSP chief’s aircraft.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan then travelled by road, but was stopped by the police at Jaggaiahpeta. He was taken into custody when he threatened to walk all the way to Vijayawada, and released later.

It remains to be seen if the police will allow him to travel to Rajamahendravaram on September 14 in view of the prevailing law and order situation.

