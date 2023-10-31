Skill development case: My integrity has held me for so long, says Chandrababu Naidu

October 31, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has said that he has never committed any mistake during his 40-year political career.

“Neither have I committed any mistake ever nor allowed anybody to do the same. It is my integrity that has held me for so long,” said the former Chief Minister during his brief interaction with the media after being released from the Rajahmundry Central Prison on October 31 (Tuesday).

Mr. Naidu, who had been in judicial custody for the last 52 days, was released from the jail at around 4 p.m. on October 31 (Tuesday) after the Andhra Pradesh High Court granted him four-week interim bail on health grounds in the skill development scam case.

Surrounded by thousands of supporters and TDP leaders, Mr. Naidu addressed the media for about two minutes while taking several pauses to cough.

“I am thankful to every supporter for their affection, prayers, and solidarity during these 52 days (of judicial custody in the prison). I will never forget the affection showered on me,” said Mr. Naidu.

‘Thanks to Pawan’

The TDP national president profusely thanked Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan. “My special thanks to Mr. Pawan Kalyan for his open and direct support and solidarity when I am in trouble. I also thank the BJP, the BRS and the CPI for extending solidarity to me,” said Mr. Naidu.

He expressed his gratitude to the people of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana who staged demonstrations against his arrest. “People who have benefitted from my policies, during their demonstrations, highlighted my contribution to both the Telugu States. People from across the country also extended their solidarity. Getting such support and affection is an inexplicable experience,” said Mr. Naidu.

He said that people had recollected his 40 years of contribution to the State. “The IT professionals who have benefitted from my policies have extended their solidarity voluntarily in Cyberabad. I also thank those who took out cycle rallies against my arrest,” he said.

Mr. Naidu was accompanied by TDP State president K. Atchannaidu and the party leaders.

