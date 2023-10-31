ADVERTISEMENT

Skill development case: Chandrababu Naidu released from Rajahmundry Central Prison on interim bail 

October 31, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

Thousands of TDP supporters gather at the entrance of the prison as the police personnel struggle to control the crowd

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu waving at his supporters gathered at the Rajahmundry Central Prison on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu was released from the Rajahmundry Central Prison on October 31 (Tuesday) after the Andhra Pradesh High Court granted him four-week interim bail on health grounds in the skill development scam case. 

Mr. Naidu had been on judicial remand since September 10.

His son Nara Lokesh, daughter-in-law Nara Brahmani, TDP State president K. Atchannaidu and the party leaders received him at the entrance gate of the prison. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

After coming out of the prison at around 4 p.m., the former Chief Minister, guarded by the National Security Guard (NGG) commandos, left for Vijayawada by road. His convoy proceeded towards the National Highway at Bommuru. He went to Vijayawada via Ravulapalem and Eluru. The TDP supporters followed Mr. Naidu’s convoy along the route.  

Mild tension prevailed as thousands of the TDP supporters stormed the main entrance of the Rajahmundry Central Prison an hour before the release of Mr. Naidu. 

Led by TDP leaders Chintamaneni Prabhakar and Rajamahendravaram Rural MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary, Rajamahendravaram City MLA Adireddy Bhavani, the supporters of Mr. Naidu thronged the prison entrance. They crossed the barricades to see the TDP president coming out of the jail. 

By 3.45 p.m., the TDP supporters reached the main entrance gate of the prison as the police personnel struggled to control the crowd. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US