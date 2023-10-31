HamberMenu
Skill development case: Chandrababu Naidu released from Rajahmundry Central Prison on interim bail 

Thousands of TDP supporters gather at the entrance of the prison as the police personnel struggle to control the crowd

October 31, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu
TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu waving at his supporters gathered at the Rajahmundry Central Prison on Tuesday.

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu waving at his supporters gathered at the Rajahmundry Central Prison on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu was released from the Rajahmundry Central Prison on October 31 (Tuesday) after the Andhra Pradesh High Court granted him four-week interim bail on health grounds in the skill development scam case. 

Mr. Naidu had been on judicial remand since September 10.

His son Nara Lokesh, daughter-in-law Nara Brahmani, TDP State president K. Atchannaidu and the party leaders received him at the entrance gate of the prison. 

After coming out of the prison at around 4 p.m., the former Chief Minister, guarded by the National Security Guard (NGG) commandos, left for Vijayawada by road. His convoy proceeded towards the National Highway at Bommuru. He went to Vijayawada via Ravulapalem and Eluru. The TDP supporters followed Mr. Naidu’s convoy along the route.  

Mild tension prevailed as thousands of the TDP supporters stormed the main entrance of the Rajahmundry Central Prison an hour before the release of Mr. Naidu. 

Led by TDP leaders Chintamaneni Prabhakar and Rajamahendravaram Rural MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary, Rajamahendravaram City MLA Adireddy Bhavani, the supporters of Mr. Naidu thronged the prison entrance. They crossed the barricades to see the TDP president coming out of the jail. 

By 3.45 p.m., the TDP supporters reached the main entrance gate of the prison as the police personnel struggled to control the crowd. 

