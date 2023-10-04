Skill development case: ACB Court adjourns hearing in Naidu’s bail plea and CID’s custody petition to October 5 

October 04, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The ACB Court here on October 4 (Wednesday) adjourned the hearing in former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s bail plea and CID’s custody petition in the skill development scam case to October 5 after yet another round of intense arguments by Additional Advocate General (AAG) P. Sudhakar Reddy on behalf of the CID and senior advocate Pramod Dubey for the former Chief Minister.

Judge B.S.V. Himabindu posted the matter to October 5 (Thursday), when Mr. Naidu’s judicial remand would end.

Mr. Naidu’s counsel argued that the skill development project was duly approved by the State Cabinet, and only then it was implemented by the A.P. State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) in partnership with Siemens, and pointed out that some co-accused in the same case had been granted bail earlier.

The AAG said two close confidantes of Mr. Naidu had fled to foreign countries, hinting that they would not have absconded had they not committed any wrong.

He stated that the Supreme Court had laid down clear guidelines pertaining to the grounds on which bail could be given to those involved in economic offences, and the same should be adhered to.

In the same case, the A.P. High Court extended the anticipatory bail granted by it to TDP leader Nara Lokesh, to October 12. The bail given earlier expired on October 4.

