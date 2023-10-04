ADVERTISEMENT

Skill development case: ACB Court adjourns hearing in Naidu’s bail plea and CID’s custody petition to October 5 

October 04, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Judicial remand of former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu in the case is set to end on October 5; in the same case, the A.P. High Court extends the anticipatory bail granted to TDP leader Lokesh to October 12

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

The ACB Court here on October 4 (Wednesday) adjourned the hearing in former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s bail plea and CID’s custody petition in the skill development scam case to October 5 after yet another round of intense arguments by Additional Advocate General (AAG) P. Sudhakar Reddy on behalf of the CID and senior advocate Pramod Dubey for the former Chief Minister.

Judge B.S.V. Himabindu posted the matter to October 5 (Thursday), when Mr. Naidu’s judicial remand would end.

Mr. Naidu’s counsel argued that the skill development project was duly approved by the State Cabinet, and only then it was implemented by the A.P. State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) in partnership with Siemens, and pointed out that some co-accused in the same case had been granted bail earlier.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The AAG said two close confidantes of Mr. Naidu had fled to foreign countries, hinting that they would not have absconded had they not committed any wrong.

He stated that the Supreme Court had laid down clear guidelines pertaining to the grounds on which bail could be given to those involved in economic offences, and the same should be adhered to.

In the same case, the A.P. High Court extended the anticipatory bail granted by it to TDP leader Nara Lokesh, to October 12. The bail given earlier expired on October 4.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US