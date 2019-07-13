Skill centre set up on Vedic varsity premises to train students

The concept of skill development has now reached Sri Venkateswara Vedic University, where the students will be trained in various skills to get an upgrade in their job profile.

At the varsity’s formation day celebrations here on Friday, TTD Joint Executive Officer P. Basant Kumar took part as the chief guest and formally inaugurated a unit of the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Centre on the campus.

Stressing the importance of enriching one’s profile with the latest skills, Mr. Kumar hailed the State government’s initiative in reaching out to universities with such centres. “Ancient India witnessed a number of discoveries and made them available in the form of traditional knowledge till the advent of Macaulay Minute in the year 1835.

Now, the university has a commendable role in reaching them out to the masses,” he said.

Vedic scientists

Vice-Chancellor S. Sudarsana Sharma said that the university was endowed with the responsibility of creating a brilliant team of Vedic scientists with profound knowledge of the scientific facets of the ancient literature. “Real scientific development is possible only by extracting the scientific information hidden in our ancient literature,” he opined. He said Vedas and Upanishads contained rich information on teacher-learning process, teacher-student relationship and other pedagogical issues.

The varsity’s publications like ‘Sevadhih’, ‘Veda Surabhih’ and the book ‘Mahabharatakantakodharah’ authored by Garimella Somayajulu were released on the occasion. Registrar A. Srinivasacharyulu and academic dean G.V. Subramanya Sarma took part.