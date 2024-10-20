Skill census to enhance employability of youth in Andhra Pradesh, says APSSDC official

Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) Managing Director and CEO G. Ganesh Kumar said that the skill census is a path-breaking initiative to nourish the capabilities of the youth in the State and enhance their employability.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the HR Conclave-2024 on the theme “Shaping Tomorrow’s Workforce” organised by the IT Association of Andhra Pradesh (ITAAP) in Vijayawada on Saturday, Mr. Kumar highlighted APSSDC’s openness to collaboration on skilling and assessment initiatives.

The event brought together HR professionals, industry leaders and policymakers to discuss innovative strategies and best practices for transforming the human resource function in the era of digitisation. Shiva Prasad, senior leader of HCLTech, spoke about the challenges in bridging the industry-academia gap and shared case studies from South Korea and the Middle East that can serve as models for improving skill development in Andhra Pradesh.

Experts also discussed strategies to address physical, mental and financial well-being of employees, linking these initiatives to improved employee engagement and productivity. The participants were given insights on the role of data in optimising HR strategies, workforce planning and employee retention through real-world case studies.

The speakers further shed light on policies for creating inclusive work environments that promote innovation through diverse perspectives. A ‘Best Practices’ contest showcased innovations from companies such as Efftronics, Fluentgrid and Apex Solutions Limited.

Chairman of ITAAP Amaravati Indrajit, State president M. Lakshmi, State president elect Ramakrishna and others were present.