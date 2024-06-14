Skill census in Andhra Pradesh to fill gap between demand and supply of workforce

To facilitate the transition of Andhra Pradesh into a knowledge-based economy is one of the top priorities of the TDP-led coalition government in Andhra Pradesh.

With the focus on developing a workforce capable of creating, sharing and using knowledge more effectively, a plan is being put in place to help students gain competitive edge nationally and globally. Creating a young population of flexible, analytical, adaptable and multi-skilled force is what the government is looking at.

The proposed skill census in the State aims to identify the current status of skills among youth, the skillsets required in various industries and evolve a strategy to bridge the skill gaps to ensure that the youth of Andhra Pradesh have a competitive advantage in the job market.

The skill census has a vast potential since Andhra Pradesh is one of the states with the largest number of technical and vocational institutions. It has around 310 engineering colleges, 1400 degree colleges, 267 polytechnics and 516 ITSes and every year, around 4.4 lakh youth pass out of these institutions. But due to lack of sufficient job opportunities in the State, these graduates are forced to migrate to other states in search of jobs.

The skill census will be a comprehensive assessment and data collection exercise aimed at understanding the skill gap. The authorities concerned will take up a detailed survey of the existing workforce and demographic trends to map the supply scenario. This is to identify the diverse skillsets available across various sectors and domains, to assess skill requirements in industries such as manufacturing, construction, service, etc. to identify the gaps between demand and supply of skill forces and to provide the government with data-driven insights for designing effective skill training, education and employment policies.

The comprehensive surveys conducted as part of the process will capture information on education, work experience, training, skill proficiency level (including technical, soft and digital skills), stakeholder consultations and advanced data analytics techniques.

Through this exercise, the government wants to be equipped with accurate data which will help it guide the youth in making informed decisions and educational institutions in aligning their curricula based on the industry needs.

The Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) is the nodal agency for conducting the skill census in the State.