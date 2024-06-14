Skill Census, a unique exercise to identify skills and competencies among youth in Andhra Pradesh

The Government of Andhra Pradesh will be conducting a Skill Census-2024’, a first-of-its-kind comprehensive assessment and data collection, aimed at understanding the skills and competencies of individuals and the skillsets the industries are looking for. In other words, it is a ‘skill gap’ study.

As promised by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to undertake a Skill Census, Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad issued G.O. Ms. No. 13 on June 13, instructing the Skills Development and Training (Skill) Department to take the initiative forward.

The government made the A.P. State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) the nodal agency for conducting the census.

Five objectives

As a part of the exercise, a detailed survey of the existing workforce and demographic trends will be taken up to map the supply scenario with five major objectives — Assessing Skill Profiles, Assessing Skill Needs, Assessing Skill Disparities (gaps), Informing Policy Decisions, and Empowering Individuals.

Under ‘Assessing Skill Profiles’, the government will identify diverse skillsets present within the population spread across various sectors and domains. Assessing Skill Needs is aimed at identifying the exact skill requirements among various sectors such as manufacturing, construction, service and others.

The Assessing Skill Disparities (gaps) is aimed at pinpointing the gaps between the skills in demand and the skills available, thereby highlighting areas for intervention and investment.

Skill Census will provide the government with data-driven insights for designing effective skill training, education and employment policies. It will enable individuals to access relevant skillsets required to compete in the market and make informed career choices, access relevant training programmes and enhance their employability.

Accuracy, reliability

The Skill Census will be conducted through comprehensive surveys, capturing information on education, work experience, training, skill proficiency levels (including technical, soft, and digital skills), stakeholder consultations, and advanced data analytics techniques. The exercise will involve rigorous validation mechanisms to ensure accuracy and reliability of the collected data.

The Skill Census will provide accurate data for the government, employers, and other stakeholders, aiding them in making informed decisions about workforce development and resource allocation. It will also guide educational institutions in aligning their curricula with the industry needs, ensuring that graduates are better equipped.

