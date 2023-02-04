ADVERTISEMENT

Sixty members of G-20 countries to visit Lepakshi in Andhra Pradesh on February 7

February 04, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

They will visit the 15th century Veerabhadra Swamy temple that finds place in the preliminary list of the World UNESCO Heritage Sites

Ramesh Susarla
Ramesh Susarla

A file photograph of the Sri Veerabhadra Swamy temple at Lepakshi. | Photo Credit: R.V.S. PRASAD

Sixty members of the G-20 countries who will be visiting India as part of their meeting in Bengaluru will make a trip to the Sri Veerabhadra Swamy temple at Lepakshi and the largest monolith ‘Nandi’ in the town on February 7.

A three-member team from each of the G-20 countries will be visiting several renewable energy projects in and around Pavagada in Tumkur district of Karnataka.

The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited (IREDA) will organise the visit for them. During their travel from Bengaluru to Pavgada, the team will visit the Veerabhadraswamy temple to see the rare murals on the roof of the temple sanctum sanctorum and the surrounding corridors.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The 15th century temple has been listed in the preliminary list of the World UNESCO Heritage Sites, and the State government is making efforts to pitch for a place in the permanent World Heritage Site list, which will improve the tourist footfall.

The temple is maintained by the Archaelogical Survey of India, and it is in the process of conservation of some of the portions of the murals and the structures to provide a good image of the site.

The visit of the delegates is expected to improve the popularity of the site in those countries.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US