Sixty members of G-20 countries to visit Lepakshi in Andhra Pradesh on February 7

February 04, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

Sixty members of the G-20 countries who will be visiting India as part of their meeting in Bengaluru will make a trip to the Sri Veerabhadra Swamy temple at Lepakshi and the largest monolith ‘Nandi’ in the town on February 7.

A three-member team from each of the G-20 countries will be visiting several renewable energy projects in and around Pavagada in Tumkur district of Karnataka.

The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited (IREDA) will organise the visit for them. During their travel from Bengaluru to Pavgada, the team will visit the Veerabhadraswamy temple to see the rare murals on the roof of the temple sanctum sanctorum and the surrounding corridors.

The 15th century temple has been listed in the preliminary list of the World UNESCO Heritage Sites, and the State government is making efforts to pitch for a place in the permanent World Heritage Site list, which will improve the tourist footfall.

The temple is maintained by the Archaelogical Survey of India, and it is in the process of conservation of some of the portions of the murals and the structures to provide a good image of the site.

The visit of the delegates is expected to improve the popularity of the site in those countries.