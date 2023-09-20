ADVERTISEMENT

Sixth leopard captured on Alipiri-Tirumala footpath

September 20, 2023 10:02 am | Updated 10:02 am IST - TIRUMALA

The trapped beast is the sixth one in a row after the forest authorities took up ‘ Operation Leopard’.

G P SHUKLA
G.P. SHUKLA

TTD Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy inspecting the forest area on the Tirumala ghat road following reports on leopart attack. File photo | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Another leopard was on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 trapped on the Alipiri-Tirumala foot path.

The trapped beast is the sixth one in a row after the forest authorities took up ‘ Operation Leopard’.

The full grown leopard walked into the trap set-up in the vicinity of Sri Narasimha temple where a six-year-old girl was mauled to death last month.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Efforts are on to ship it down to Sri Venkateswara Zoo Park in Tirupati to enable forensic experts carry out medical tests.

It was only last week that three leopards (that were captured on the foot path), were released into the wild after the tests confirmed that their samples did not match with those collected from the body of the dead girl.

Authorities said ‘Operation Leopard’ will be continued further till the last wild beast is trapped.

TTD Chairman B. Karunakar Reddy rushed to the spot where the leopard was captured.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US