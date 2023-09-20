Sixth leopard captured on Alipiri-Tirumala footpath

September 20, 2023 10:02 am | Updated 10:02 am IST - TIRUMALA

Another leopard was on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 trapped on the Alipiri-Tirumala foot path.

The trapped beast is the sixth one in a row after the forest authorities took up ‘ Operation Leopard’.

The full grown leopard walked into the trap set-up in the vicinity of Sri Narasimha temple where a six-year-old girl was mauled to death last month.

Efforts are on to ship it down to Sri Venkateswara Zoo Park in Tirupati to enable forensic experts carry out medical tests.

It was only last week that three leopards (that were captured on the foot path), were released into the wild after the tests confirmed that their samples did not match with those collected from the body of the dead girl.

Authorities said ‘Operation Leopard’ will be continued further till the last wild beast is trapped.

TTD Chairman B. Karunakar Reddy rushed to the spot where the leopard was captured.