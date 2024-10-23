Sixth accused in ‘gang-rape’ case arrested

Sri Sathya Sai district police on Wednesday arrested the sixth accused in alleged gang-rape of two women in an under-construction paper mill at Nallabommanapalle village in Chilamattur mandal on October 12.

The arrested, Chakali Srinivasulu, has been absconding after committing the offence and was nabbed at Pulakunta village on Tuesday. In a press release, Superintendent of Police (SP) V. Ratna said that the six accused persons came to the paper mill on two motorcycles and sexually assaulted the two women of the watchman’s family. Five of the accused, including three minors, were arrested within 48 hours of the offence.

According to Ms. Ratna, Srinivasulu alias Srinath was earlier involved in a case of robbery in Hindupur Rural police station limits and also in a case related to smuggling liquor from Karnataka in Hindupur I Town police limits.

On the occasion, Ms. Ratna said that the accused had earlier been involved in sexual assaults on women at BITS College, Indiramma Colony, Guddam Bridge, Guddam Cheruvu, Kanuma, Chilamattur, Loyola College, Hindupur railway tracks, Teakulodu and Auto Nagar, but there were no complaints. She asked the victims to come forward and lodge complaints without any fear.

