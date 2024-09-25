GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sixteen IPS officers shuffled in Andhra Pradesh

Vineet Brijlal is Inspector General of Police, Crime Investigation Department, and P.H.D. Ramakrishna is Intelligence IGP

Published - September 25, 2024 11:06 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

The Government of Andhra Pradesh transferred 16 IPS officers, and orders to this effect were issued on Wednesday.

SIB Inspector General of Police Vineet Brijlal was transferred and posted as IGP, Crime Investigation Department (CID). Inspector General of Police M. Ravi Prakash was transferred and posted as IG (P&L). Inspector General of Police P.H.D. Ramakrishna was transferred and posted as Intelligence IGP.

Joint Commissioner of Police, Visakhapatnam, Fakeerappa Kanigelli, was transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Intelligence, in place of Babujee Attada, who was transferred and directed to report at the Police Headquarters.

R.N. Ammi Reddy was posted as Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police (Administration) in the DGP office, while Ch. Vijaya Rao was posted as DIG, Road Safety. Siddharth Kaushal was posted as AIG (Law and Order) in the A.P. Police Headquarters.

D. Mary Prasanthi was posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order-II) in Visakhapatnam city in place of Tuhin Sinha, who was transferred and posted as Anakapalli Superintendent of Police.

Anakapalli SP M. Deepika was transferred and posted as APSP 3rd battalion commandant in Kakinada.

G.R. Radhika was posted as Principal, Police Training College, Ongole, in place of K.V. Srinivas Rao, who was transferred and directed to report in the A.P. Police Headquarters at Mangalagiri.

K. Arif Hafeez was posted as SP, Intelligence Security Wing (ISW). K.S.S.V. Subba Reddy, Regional Vigilance and Enforcement Officer, Rajahmundry, was transferred and posted as SP, Police Transport Office.

K. Tirumaleswar Reddy was posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crimes), NTR Police Commissionerate.

0 / 0
