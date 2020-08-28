Sixteen erring police personnel transferred

ONGOLE

28 August 2020 23:50 IST

They were found guilty of corruption and indiscipline

Prakasam Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal on Friday transferred 39 police personnel for their involvement in corruption, irregularities and indiscipline.

The transfers were effected as part of the disciplinary action after inquiry into the complaints received via helpline number ‘100’ and social media platforms. The disciplinary action came closely on the heels of suspension of two police officers.

Advertising

Advertising

The personnel who were transferred include four assistant SIs (K. Ravi, SK. Sayada, V. Venkata Rao, Y.Srinivasa Rao), nine head constables (V. Subba Rao, P. Ravi Babu, T. Srinivasa Rao, T. Venkat Rao, P. Praveen Kumar, P.V. Subba Rao, Ch. Narasimha Rao, Newton, Achaiah), 16 constables, nine home guards and a women constable, Ratna Kumari.

WhatsApp number

“Some more police personnel are being monitored and action will be taken if they are found guilty,” The SP said and urged people and the media to bring to the notice of police control room through WhatsApp number (9121102266), if they came across any police personnel indulging in corrupt practices. The details of the informers will be kept confidential,” he said.