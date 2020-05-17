Sixteen cured of COVID in Nellore district

In a positive development, 16 COVID-19 patients were discharged on recovery while one more person having contacts with traders in Koyambedu wholesale vegetable market in Chennai tested positive in SPSR Nellore district in last 24 hours.

Those discharged on Sunday had returned from New Delhi after attending the religious congregation. After a person from Nellore testing positive, the number of confirmed cases in the district rose to 150.

Warm send-off to discharged patients

It was a triumphant moment for the cured patients, as they walked out of the hospital after testing negative for the infection. The health workers gave them a warm send-off at the COVID-19 designated Narayana Hospital here.

In all, 94 persons had been discharged on recovery, bringing down the number of active cases to 53 at the Government General Hospital and the Narayana Hospital. Thirty seven persons are responding well to the treatment and are likely to be discharged later this week, officials said.

Meanwhile, it was a great relief for a batch of 37 migrant workers who had set out on a 900 km-march from Chennai to reach Srikakulam as the district administration arranged special buses for them on Sunday.

The workers, who had embarked on the gruelling journey on foot, were identified near the Venkatachalam toll plaza on the Chennai-Kolkata highway three days ago and accommodated in the Venktachalam RTC Bhavan.

Meanwhile, officials swung into action in Prakasam district to test all those who had visited the Koyambedu vegetable market in Chennai in the wake of three persons with travel history to the market testing positive.