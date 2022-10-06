Andhra Pradesh

Six youth from Vijayawada drown at Suryalanka Beach

Six youth who went for an outing to Suryalanka Beach in Bapatla have drowned. The bodies were retrieved and handed over to the bereaved families on Wednesday.

Eight youth from Ajith Singh Nagar, Vijayawada, went to the beach to enjoy Dasara holidays. All of them were carried away by high tides in the sea. However, local people rescued two persons.

The victims were identified as Abhi, Sai, Siddhu, Raghava, Phani Kumar and Pardhasarathi, all aged between 16 and 20 years, the police said.

A pall of gloom descended on the colonies in Ajith Singh Nagar, as the victims were all friends hailing from the neighbourhood.


