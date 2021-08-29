Six-year-old from Tirupati becomes ‘Microsoft Office Specialist’

Raja Anirudh Sriram, along with his parents Saketh Ram and Anjana Sravani, showing his India Book of Records certificate, in Tirupati.

TIRUPATI

29 August 2021 22:06 IST

Anirudh is among one million who cleared the tough test

This six-year-old boy from Tirupati is now a ‘Microsoft Office Specialist’, a tag that many IT professionals aspire for.

A second grade student of the Edify School, Raja Anirudh Sriram passed the tech giant Microsoft’s toughest examination to join the one million people who have got this certification across the globe. During the practice tests, his score gradually improved from 546 to 950 out of 1,000. Though he could not clear the examination in his first attempt, Anirudh achieved the feat with his dedication and practice in the next seven days, i.e., on August 21.

“The examination has a mix of multiple choice questions, drag and drop queries, hotspot and scenario-based questions. The hardest challenge for us was to explain the language and the concepts of the test to a six-year-old boy,” say his parents Saketh Ram and Anjana Sravani.

They say that Anirudh’s sharp memory power, fast grasping skills, intuitive knowledge and enthusiasm to learn new things have helped him achieve the feat. Thanks to the restricted school hours, Anirudh is attending the online coding classes, and has risen to an impressive level.

“Since too much of computing might cause a negative impact at this tender age, we have restricted it to just 30 minutes a day,” says Anirudh’s grandfather Srinivasa Rao.

In an informal chat with The Hindu, Anirudh says that he wants to be an astronaut. “I want to steer a rocket and fly high into the space,” he says while staring at the sky and the determination in his voice says he means it.