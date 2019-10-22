Six-year-old allegedly molested by minor

A six-year-old was allegedly molested by a minor at a village in Dachepalli mandal. The incident led to some tension in the area as the victim’s relatives tried to stage a protest.

The 17-year-old allegedly took the girl, who was reportedly playing, into his house and molested her. The girl’s mother raised an alarm and he was later nabbed.

The Gurazala police who booked a case under sections 8 of POCSO Act, 376 read with 511 IPC, produced the accused before the juvenile court in Guntur.

Relatives of the victim tried to block the State highway but the move was foiled by the police.

Chairperson of AP Mahila Commission Vasireddy Padma condemned the act and asked the police to take firm action against the accused. Relatives of the victim also met Collector I. Samuel Ananda Kumar and sought compensation.