Six women among 11 held for ‘smuggling’ ganja

Five mobile phones, an SUV and ₹7000 in cash seized

The Kadapa police arrested 11 persons, including six women, and seized ganja weighing 120 kg from them under Chinna Chowk police station limits on Friday. Five mobile phones, an SUV and ₹7,000 in cash were seized from them.

The accused were identified as Korra Matsa Raju from Chintapalli of Visakhapatnam district, who was believed to be the kingpin of the gang, Menapati Lakshmi Devi, O. Tulasi, Akki Dasari Srihari, Poola Rajeswari, Poola Anjanamma, Poola Sirisha, Poola Rajesh, Poola Saraswathi, Poola Nagaraju and Balasani Kishore, all from Kadapa district. A team led by Deputy SP (Kadapa town) K. Sunil stepped up surveillance on the illegal trade of narcotics, which led to the arrests.