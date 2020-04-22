Six tested positive in East Godavari

As many as six persons, including four from Rajamahendravaram city, have tested positive for COVID-19 in the East Godavari district on Wednesday. With this, the tally has gone up to 32 in the district.

In an official release, Municipal Commissioner Abhishikt Kishore said: “Of the four, some had attended the Tabligi Jamaat meeting and the others came in contact with them upon their return. All of them belong to the Jenda Panja Road area. Two others are from the Rajamahendravaram rural area.”

Additional Health Officer at the Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation (RMC) M.V.R. Murthy told The Hindu over phone that the age group of the four persons including one girl is between 15 and 25.

B. Susheela, District Medical and Health Officer, has added that all the six patients have been admitted to GSL Hospital here for further medical treatment. “As many as 70 persons, believed to be secondary contacts of those who had tested positive on Wednesday, have been admitted to the Government Hospital here,” said Dr. Susheela.

Meanwhile, the RMC has declared one km area from the Jenda Panja Centre the containment zone. For any queries or support, people can dial 0883-2421498 or 95023-81111.