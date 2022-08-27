Six teams emerge winners at national-level coding contest

Contest organised by I&B Ministry at G. Pullaiah Engineering College in Kurnool

Ramesh Susarla KURNOOL
August 27, 2022 21:49 IST

Innovative ideas from the youth will provide solutions to the new-generation problems in the country, said Kurnool Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal.

To put the problem-solving capability to test at a national level, Coding Smart India Hackathon was conducted at five locations in the country, including G. Pullaiah Engineering College here. At the prize distribution ceremony, the SP asked the students to be alert to cybercrimes and find solutions for them.

Twenty-two teams solved the real-time problem statements given by different departments of the Central Government and the successful coders were given a prize money of Rs.1 lakh. There were six winners. Each team comprised six students and two mentors from the industry and academia.

Out of the 22-member jury, seven came from outside the State and 15 were internal, all nominated by the Information and Broadcasting Ministry. 

In the 36-hour event that concluded on Friday night, a team from Alwar in Rajasthan, The Society Trans Workers, Team Pragathi from Bengaluru, Witchcraft from Gujarat and Siberian Coders from Pune bagged the Rs.1 lakh prize, while there was a tie between two teams, Microincivinity from Chennai and Sociolab from Pune, who shared the Rs.1 lakh prize money.

Andhra Pradesh
computing and information technology
Kurnool
engineering colleges

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app