Six teachers test positive for COVID

KAKINADA

30 October 2021 00:20 IST

Six teachers tested positive for COVID-19 at the Zilla Parishad High School, Thatipaka in Rajole mandal of East Godavari district.

According to District Medical and Health Officer K.V.S. Gowreeswara Rao, the six teachers of the government high school tested positive for the virus on Friday.

“The school will remain closed for a few days. Medical tests have been conducted for all the students but none of them has tested positive as of Friday,” said Dr. Gowreeswara Rao.

