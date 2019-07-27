Six students escape from hostel; traced at Puttaparthi

Six students of St. Joseph’s Public School here, who escaped from the hostel on Saturday morning allegedly due to the harassment of hostel warden, were traced at Puttaparthi bus complex. They were handed over to their parents.

Dharmavaram Circle Inspector of Police Asrar Basha said that all six of them were studying in the 9th Standard and left the hostel early in the morning alleging that the warden was harassing them.

When the police got information about these students moving in suspiciously at Puttaparthi bus complex, the Dharmavaram Circle police brought all the students to Dharmavaram police station.

Meanwhile, District Education Officer (DEO) K. Samuel said that he too got information from the leaders of student organisations and instituted an inquiry into the whole incident with Deputy District Education Officer heading a team of Mandal Education Officers. The Deputy District Education Officer after talking to the school management, students and their parents, submitted report to the DEO.

Students Federation of India (SFI ) district secretary Suryachandra said that the school correspondent did not bother to come and give clarification on the incident.

It was a case of the hostel warden forcing the students to eat whatever was offered to them and allegedly harassing them if any of the inames questioned him.