April 29, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

Six sheds were reduced to ashes in a fire at Gavipeta village of Devuni Kanapaka Panchayat in Gurla mandal of Vizianagaram district on Saturday.

Some local people reportedly kept crackers and other material in the sheds. As flames spread, people ran away for safety. Fire tenders reached the spot and doused the flames, reports said

ADVERTISEMENT