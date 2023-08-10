HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Six red sanders smugglers nabbed in Seshachalam forests

RSASTF personnel seized 22 red sanders logs worth about ₹1 crore, a car and a bike from the accused

August 10, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - RAYACHOTI

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

The Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) personnel, in two different raids conducted in the Seshachalam forests on Thursday, arrested six persons for smuggling red sanders logs. They seized 22 red sanders logs worth about ₹1 crore, besides a car and a bike.

According to the RSASTF officials, two combing parties were deployed at the Sanipaya range and Rayavaram section on Wednesday night, acting on a tip-off that the smugglers had entered the forests. In the early hours of Thursday, the RSASTF personnel launched the raids at both places.

In both incidents, several smugglers escaped under the cover of darkness. However, the task force succeeded in nabbing six persons—five from Jamnamaratur of Tiruvannamalai district and one from Chittoor district—and seized the logs from them.

The task force officials said that more teams would be deployed for combing operations to flush out the smugglers from the Seshachalam forests.

The accused were booked at the RSASTF police station in Tirupati and were remanded.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.