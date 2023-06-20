Six policemen booked for custodial torture of migratory tribes from Tamil Nadu

June 20, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - CHITTOOR

In a sensational development, six policemen have been booked for alleged custodial torture and sexual abuse of ten suspects hailing from Tamil Nadu.

According to sources, as part of their investigation into a theft case under Puthalapattu police limits, the Chittoor police picked up ten persons, including two minors aged five and seven years old and a few women belonging to a migratory tribal community, for questioning on June 7.

After two of them confessed to the crime, the police sent them to remand and released the others after holding them in custody for five days. The released suspects, upon reaching their home town of Krishnagiri in Tamil Nadu, approached the Joint Action Committee Against Custodial Torture (JAACT) and accused the Chittoor police of resorting to custodial torture and sexual abuse.

Based on the Krishnagiri district Collector’s order for a probe, the victims were subjected to medical examination and treatment.

The doctors of Government Medical College Hospital, Krishnagiri, confirmed to have taken the specimen from two women, and the test results are awaited. However, the probe conducted by the Krishnagiri District Child Protection Committee revealed that the children were not subjected to any form of assault.

Superintendent of Police (Chittoor) Y. Rishant Reddy has ordered a probe into the allegations, and Chittoor Two Town police have arrested the six policemen, including a Sub Inspector. The investigation will be conducted by the Additional SP (Admin).

