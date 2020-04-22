Six policemen among 7 new COVID-19 cases in Chittoor district

Six police personnel among seven people were tested positive in Chittoor district on Wednesday.

According to the COVID-19 task force officials, of the seven new cases, one person from Srikalahasti town had a travel history from Chennai to Srikalahasti on March 10.

All the six police personnel were on duty in Srikalahasti. Three of them are residents of Varadaiahpalem, BN Kandriga and Puttur mandals.

The task force, in coordination with the revenue, police and health departments, has announced the residential localities of the affected persons in various mandals as containment and red zones.

Contact tracing

District Medical and Health Officer M. Penchalaiah said rapid action teams had been pressed into service in all the areas coming under the red zones. “Identification of all those who have come in contact with the positive patients, including the family members, relatives and neighbours, is under way. They all will be sent to quarantine facilities,” he said.

Action plan

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Puttur) D. Murali Dhar said one positive case was identified from the RTC Colony in Puttur.

“We have declared the areas from Ambedkar Circle to Kalyanapuram as red zone. The revenue officials are also chalking out a plan of action to meet the requirements of the people living in the red zone,” the DSP said.

The action plan will be ready by Thursday morning, hwe added.