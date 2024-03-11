ADVERTISEMENT

Six police personnel dismissed from services for corruption in Anantapur

March 11, 2024 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

A head constable and four constables received bribes from matka operators and ganja sellers, while a junior assistant organised lottery illegally, says the SP

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

Superintendent of Police K.K.N. Anburajan addressing the media in Anantapur on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Anantapur Superintendent of Police K.K.N. Anburajan on March 11 (Monday) dismissed six police personnel including a head constable, four constables, and a junior assistant working in the district police office from their services.

In 2019, a head constable and four constables working in Tadipatri town were charged with receiving monthly bribes from matka operators and ganja sellers. They were suspended after a probe was ordered. However, the head constable was reinstated later. They were dismissed from service after the allegations were found to be true during an investigation.

The junior assistant working in the Anantapur district police office was charged with organising a lottery illegally and having collected lakhs of rupees from people. After an investigation, the SP issued the dismissal order.

In January, the Anantapur SP dismissed three police personnel after corruption charges were proved against them.

