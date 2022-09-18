Andhra Pradesh

Six persons held, 10 rifles seized in Kakinada district

The Karapa police on Sunday arrested six persons and seized 10 rifles from them during raids in the district. 

Addressing mediapersons here, Kakinada DSP V. Bheemarao said that the gang was using the rifles to hunt birds. 

The accused have been identified as Manupudi Lovaraju, Singam Nookaraju, P. Mani Kumar, M. Sateesh, M. Simhachalam and M. Yellarao belonging to the district.

“The rifles have been seized from the accused in the villages of Adivipudi, Gorrepudi and Kongodu under the Karapa police limits,” said Mr. Bheemarao.


